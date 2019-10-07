Five thing to do in Noosa this week

Sue Coburn wowed Noosa with her Sails which helped establish the Floating Land festival.

Floating Land

FLOATING Land 2019: point to point kicks off on October 12 at Boreen Point and Noosa National Park.

Visitors will be invited to experience thoughtful, challenging and environmentally aware works that engage sensitively with these special and spectacular spaces.

Sunday session

THIS Sunday, October 13, Peregian Originals is on again.

A massive line up is expected with local favourites Sun Salute supported by Sky Eater, JC & the Tree and Isabel Wood.

Bring the whole family, your biggest smiles and happy feet.

Dollars and sense

TAIT-Duke Community Cottage will host Dollars and Sense on October 15 to provide tips and tricks for locals living living on a budget or low income.

Matt Golinski will perform a cooking demonstration on the day sharing how to eat healthy on a budget and there will be a range of social services available. The day runs from 9.30am—1.30pm.

Lots of laughs

THE queen of Australian comedy, Fiona O’Loughlin, is set to get Cooroy laughing at Cooroy RSL on Wednesday, October 9 from 8pm.

O’Loughlin is a veteran of the Australian entertainment industry and is one of the most in demand comedians in the country.

Book online at www.trybooking.com/547862, tickets are $39.

Healthy walk

WANT to live a more active lifestyle that is both fun and free?

Well a new Heart Foundation walking group has started in Sunrise Beach and will step out for the first time on Thursday, October 10, at 9am.

The group will meet at 9am every Thursday at the garden in front of Noosa Exercise Physiology and Pilates, at Sunrise Shopping Centre for a 30-45 minute walk.