Five thing to do this week

Noosa Rainbow River Festival 2019 will run from March 1-3. Contributed

NOOSA will join in the spirit of Mardi Gras with the fourth Noosa Rainbow River Festival from March 1-3.

The weekend is themed around The Love Boat with the LGBTI event open to everyone.

For information and events search Rainbow River Festival on Facebook.

Cruise Expo

THIS Friday Cruise at Leisure will host a cruise expo at Noosa Springs with special guest Catriona Rowntree.

The free event will run from 10am-4pm and feature a range of the world's best cruise companies with information for first-time and seasoned cruisers.

Registration is avised at www.eventbrite.com.au and search Noosa Cruise Expo.

Rooftop cinema

HEAD to Cooroy Rooftop Cinema this Friday night for an outdoor screening of Paddington 2 (PG).

Follow the journey of the famous bear as Paddington embarks on a epic quest to unmask a thief.

Entry is by donation with the movie beginning at 6.30pm. For more visit www.starrynights.com.au.

Comedy show

WHAT happens in Vegas stay in Vegas but this Saturday the Vegas Legends comedy show is coming to Tewantin Noosa RSL.

Kerry James and Daniel Gold with perform "freakishly accurate” impressions from Elvis Presley and Austin Powers to Sonny and Cher and Frank and Nancy Sinatra.

The show begins at 8pm and is free. Dinner reservations on 54471766.

Art exhibition

COOROY Butter Factory Arts Centre is currently home to an exhibition as part of International Women's Day.

In collaboration with not-for-profit advocacy group WINDO Illuminate is a multi-media insight into the diverse practices of about 40 of the region's female creatives.

The exhibition runs until April 2.