Five thing to do this week

Layla Knowles, 3, of Cooroy gets up close to a pygmy freshwater crocodile at Noosa Festival of Water.

Layla Knowles, 3, of Cooroy gets up close to a pygmy freshwater crocodile at Noosa Festival of Water. Alan Lander

Celebrate water

HEAD to Lake Macdonald this Sunday, June 30 for the Noosa Festival of Water.

Noosa Botanical Gardens will come alive from 10am-3pm and aims to increase awareness of the unique ecological and environmental attributes of Noosa.

There will also be plenty of live entertainment and activities throughout the day.

Artsy at Wallace House

ART After Dark is on again this Thursday, June 27 at Wallace House.

Artist Pauline Adair will lead the evening where participants will produce their own 'Matisse' masterpiece to take home.

The evening begins at 5.30pm, bookings essential. Call 54741211.

Poker run

Cooroy-Pomona Lions Club is holding its annual King of the Mountain Poker Run this Sunday, June 30.

Riders can enjoy a morning in the fresh air , with random draws throughout the day as well as a handmade morning tea and sausage sizzle.

This is the club's biggest annual fundraiser. The run will leave Stan Topper Park, Pomona, at 9am, with registration open from 7.30am.

Winter feast

COLD weather is the perfect time to enjoy feast so why not head along to Pitchfork Restaurant in Peregian Beach for their three-course menu?

Think baked goats cheese, a main of the day and passionfruit roulade with Persian fairy floss.

The Winter Feast is available everyday from June to August. Bookings essential 54713697.

Holiday fun

School holidays kick off this Friday with plenty to do around the region.

Check out activities at Noosa Leisure Centre and Library and Noosa Regional Gallery to keep children of all ages entertained.

Cooroy Library will hold a LEGO fun day on July 1 from 10am-12pm.