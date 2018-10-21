Five things to do in Noosa this week

Maggie Noonan will perform at The Majestic Theatre on October 28.

Majestic performance

MAGGIE Noonan will perform My Life In Song at the Majestic Theatre in Pomona on Sunday, October 28 at 2pm. Maggie is one of Australian finest singer and mother and mentor of Katie Noonan. Tickets at themajestictheatre.com.au.

Endeavour open day

HELP Endeavour Foundation's Wallace Park Learning and Lifestyle Hub celebrate their 20th birthday on Wednesday, October 24.

People are invited to come along from 11am-1pm to see the facility and some of their resources and learn about the roll out of NDIS on the Sunshine Coast.

The day will include live entertainment from the Incredibles and craft and music activities.

The hub is located at 10 Wallace Drive, Noosaville.

Moonrise paddle

ON WEDNESDAY, October 24 join Adventure Sports Kitesurf Australia for a Moonrise Paddle.

Meet at T Boats, Gympie Tce, Noosaville at 5.15pm for a paddle around Noosa Sound.

Hire boards available. Book on 54556677.

Film festival

Noosa International Film Festival kicks off on October 25 with something on the program for everyone.

Events include comedy sessions, short and feature length film screenings, workshops and more at venues across Noosa and Eumundi.

The festival runs until October 28.

For tickets visit www.niff.com.au.

Art After Dark

GET along to Wallace House on October 25 with a group of friends for a social evening of painting and fun.

No experience necessary with step-by-step tuition, wine and canapes.

Artist Wendy Epp will take the class and all materials will be provided.

Meet at 5.30pm for 6pm start and wear casual clothing. Cost is $60 and bookings essential on 54741211.