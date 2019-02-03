Five things to do in Noosa this week

Local music duo Hat Fitz and Cara will perform at The J Noosa on February 8.

Home music tour

LOCAL high-energy duo Hat Fitz and Cara will bring their Hand It Over tour from their recently released fifth studio album to Noosa this Friday.

The husband and wife team combine sounds of folk, roots and gospel blues. The duo will take to The J stage at 7.30pm. Tickets on The J's website.

Fundraiser concert

POMONA's Majestic Theatre will hold a special fundraiser concert to cover medical expenses for Queensland musician Keri McInerney from 4-10pm.

The well-known singer songwriter is currently struggling with a major brain aneurysm.

Tickets through trybooking.com or at the door.

Reef documentary

THE J Noosa will screen a disturbing documentary on the "murder” of the Great Barrier Reef this Thursday.

Murder on the Reef compares alleged poor management of the reef and reveals an underlying lack of co-operation between government, scientists and the general public.

Tickets are available on the J's website. The film begins at 6.30pm.

Wedding expo

BRIDES to be, Noosa Springs are holding a wedding open day on February 10 from 10am-2pm.

Tour the grounds and talk to local photographers, cake decorators, celebrants and event stylists and more.

Free admission, lucky door prizes and deals for bookings make before March 31. For more information call 54403333.

Search for frogs

FROG fanciers from Peregian to Burrum Heads the Find a Frog In February is back.

Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee is holding the citizen science annual survey and is asking for for photos and recorded frog calls to identify species.

For more information visit www.mrccc.org.au

or join the Find a Frog in February Facebook group.