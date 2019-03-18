Five things to do in Noosa this week

Big Time is here

NOOSA alive! in association with the Ensemble Theatre presents the Queensland premiere of David Williamson's The Big Time, direct from the Sydney sell-out season.

It is described as a clever, stylish and sophisticated comedy set in the ruthless world of celebrity.

As a fundraiser event for NOOSA alive! the show runs for four performances only at The J from March 21-23. Tickets and times at www.noosaalive.com.au.

Blues rock Eumundi

BLUES Arcadia will headline The Bunker at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi this Friday.

Combining the legendary soul of the Stax and Motown era with the burning heat and power of the Chicago and Memphis blues, Blues Arcadia deliver an uninhibited old-fashioned soul stomp revival.

Tickets through Oztix or at the Imperial Hotel 54428811. Doors open 7.30pm.

Walk Noosa

TAKE a walk or run through the Noosa National Park with coastal tracks and views across Laguna Bay to Noosa North Shore.

You may even spot a whale, koala, dolphin or turtle. Inland tracks take you through rainforest and eucalypt woodlands.

Walk from Hastings St along Noosa's new boardwalk and don't forget to stop and take a photo.

Crafty markets

DO YOU enjoy patchwork, knitting, crochet, gardening and need fabric, wool, patterns, craft books or potted plants?

Head along to the Craft and Plant Market this Saturday from 8.30am-1pm at Sunshine Hospice Op Shop in Tewantin.

Orchestra treat

TEEN violin virtuoso Beatrice Colombis will be guest soloist at the Noosa Orchestra concert this Sunday.

Beatrice will also perform on stage with her grandfather.

The concert begins at 2.30pm at Good Shepherd Church. Tickets at www.

noosaorchestra.com.au