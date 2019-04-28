Five things to do in Noosa this week

COMEDY: Daylight Savings will play at Noosa Arts Theatre.

COMEDY: Daylight Savings will play at Noosa Arts Theatre. Contributed

Book bonanza

HEAD to Noosa Leisure Centre this Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the annual Bookfest Noosa.

Run by Rotary Noosa Daybreak, this year all proceeds will go to support suicide prevention and mental health.

There are books of all genres, so why not fill up your library for a year's worth of reading.

Comedy treat

NOOSA Arts Theatre will show its production of Daylight Savings from May 1-4 at 7.30pm.

Written in 1989 and set in Sydney's Pittwater, this comedy brings to life the story of a married woman who plans a reunion with an old lover.

Tickets: adult $32, concession $28, Noosa Arts Theatre member/group $2, U18 $23. See their website.

Time for tea

PEREGIAN will host a Biggest Morning Tea this Thursday to raise money for Cancer Council.

Tickets are $15 for all-you-can-eat morning tea and there will be some great raffle prizes up for grabs.

The event starts at 10am on the rear terrace of the Community House and adjacent Digital Hub.

Contact 0401034280 for where to purchase tickets.

Musical feast

LOVERS of baroque music will be treated to a selection of rarely heard yet stunningly beautiful works performed by Arioso Chamber Ensemble at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on May 4 at 2pm.

This concert is presented as part of the 4MBS Festival of Classics.

Bookings are recommended. Book online or phone 54468128 for more details.

Autumn art

NOOSA Arts and Crafts Autumn Exhibition is opening this Friday, May 3.

Opening night is from 6pm with wine and nibbles at Wallace House.

The exhibition will run until May 10 from 9.30am to 3.30pm daily.