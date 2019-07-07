Five things to do in Noosa this week

Cooroy's Butter Factory Arts Centre will hold a Naidoc Week celebration as part of school holiday activities.

Naidoc Week

Recognise Indigenous Australian culture at a special Naidoc Week celebration at Cooroy's Butter Factory Arts Centre this Thursday, July 11.

From 12-3pm the afternoon for all ages will include a smoking ceremony, welcome to country, storytime and the Gubbi Gubbi Dance Group.

On July 10 Cooroy Library will hold a Gubbi Gubbi storytelling session perfect for little ones at 10am.

Build a castle

These school holidays head to Noosa Main Beach and learn how to build sandcastles.

Sand Shapers Noosa are holding 1.5-hour lessons for all ages with all materials included.

Workshop times are 9:30am or 2pm. For more information and to book visit sandshapers.com.

Sunday picnic

Pack a picnic and take the family along to Noosa Regional Gallery's ArtPlay Sunday on July 14.

There will be free creative activities for all ages, inspired by the current exhibitions and why not pop over to the Noosa Marina Markets from 8am beforehand.

The day runs from 11am-2pm.

Christmas time

Celebrate Christmas in July at Tewantin on Wednesday, July 10 and Friday, July 12.

From 6pm Tewantin Noosa Bowls Club will have prizes including hams, fruit trays, meats, Christmas cake and vouchers.

Kids eat free during lunch and dinner every day during the school holidays too.

Dancing date

Put your dancing shoes on and head to Rococo's on Hastings Street.

Every Thursday from 6pm dancers from Let's Dance Latin bring Latin Sabor to the popular restaurant.

There is a free one-hour class to teach the basics of salsa and bachata, then it's up to you to dance the night away