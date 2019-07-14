Five things to do in Noosa this week

Noosa alive! festival producer Tim Lyodell with local a capella singer Anna Smith ahead of the upcoming 10-day cultural festival.

Noosa alive!

TEN days of celebrating the arts kick off this Friday with Noosa alive!

From performances by Queensland Ballet to local talents Anna Smith and Emma Tomlinson, there will be something for everyone.

Full program and tickets visit noosaalive.com.au.

Bright night

TAKE the whole family to Noosaville Lions Park this Saturday for the annual Hot 91 Heritage Bank Noosa Fire In The Sky.

The fun kicks off from 3pm with the fireworks to light up the night at 6.15pm.

There will be plenty of food available, so bring a picnic blanket, sit back and enjoy the show. This is an alcohol-free event.

Playwright festival

NOOSA One Act Playwriting Festival 2019 continues this week at Noosa Arts Theatre.

Three finalists will battle for the Eleanor Nimmo Prize and Nancy Cato Audience Choice Award.

The festival is a great night of entertainment and audience members should be prepared to be active participants. Tickets and times at www.noosaarts

theatre.org.au.

Inspiring women

WONDER Woman Series 001 launches this Thursday and will be an evening to hear the inspirational stories of successful local women.

The night will be hosted by Abby Rose Bikini's founder Abby Vuister with Alterior Motif's Penny Lane and Clo Studios' Chloe Tozar.

The event begins at 6pm at Vanilla Food in Noosa Junction. Bookings essential at womanbyabbyrose.com.au.

Jazzy afternoon

IF JAZZ is your thing why not venture to Cooroy's Butter Factory Arts Centre this Sunday.

From 3pm Jazz@BFAC series will feature respected reedman Mark Spencer with David Bentley's augmented trio.

Mark's improvisations are said to make a perfect blend with DB3's original songs.