Five things to do in Noosa this week

Memoir night

HEAR the stories of Jack Charles as he launches his memoir Jack Charles: Born-Again Blakfella at The J on Wednesday, August 21.

A member of the Stolen Generation, Jack was taken from his family and abused. Now in his 70s, he’ll be joined in conversation with Annie Gaffney to recount his memoir.

Tickets at The J’s website.

All that jazz

HAVE yourself ready of all that jazz because some of Australia’s leading jazz musicians are at the Noosa Jazz Party for a 10-day feast of classic jazz.

With performances in restaurants and venues around Noosa from a nightly jazz concert at The J to the popular lunch series at The River Deck Restaurant there is plenty to choose from. More information at www.noosajazzclub.com.

Flower show

IF YOU love orchids why not visit Noosa District Orchid and Foliage Society’s Spring Show in the Memorial Hall Cooroy on August 23 and 24.

See exotic orchids as well as the Soft cane Dendrobiums which are one of the easiest orchids to cultivate in the Noosa area.

Admission is $3, with plenty of plants for sale across the show.

Art trail

NOOSA Open Studios continues this week with locals opening their homes and studios to the community.

Follow one or all of six trails from the coast into the hinterland and see the talents of the region’s artists.

More details at the Noosa Open Studios website.

Adopt a pet

RSPCA Noosa will hold an adoption day at Petstock Noosaville on Saturday, August 24 from 9am-2pm.

The event will coincide with current Cupcake Day fundraising to fight animal cruelty.