Menu
Login
In Conversation With Jack Charles: A Born-again Blakfella.
In Conversation With Jack Charles: A Born-again Blakfella.
News

Five things to do in Noosa this week

19th Aug 2019 12:00 PM

Memoir night

HEAR the stories of Jack Charles as he launches his memoir Jack Charles: Born-Again Blakfella at The J on Wednesday, August 21.

A member of the Stolen Generation, Jack was taken from his family and abused. Now in his 70s, he’ll be joined in conversation with Annie Gaffney to recount his memoir.

Tickets at The J’s website.

All that jazz

HAVE yourself ready of all that jazz because some of Australia’s leading jazz musicians are at the Noosa Jazz Party for a 10-day feast of classic jazz.

With performances in restaurants and venues around Noosa from a nightly jazz concert at The J to the popular lunch series at The River Deck Restaurant there is plenty to choose from. More information at www.noosajazzclub.com.

Flower show

IF YOU love orchids why not visit Noosa District Orchid and Foliage Society’s Spring Show in the Memorial Hall Cooroy on August 23 and 24.

See exotic orchids as well as the Soft cane Dendrobiums which are one of the easiest orchids to cultivate in the Noosa area.

Admission is $3, with plenty of plants for sale across the show.

Art trail

NOOSA Open Studios continues this week with locals opening their homes and studios to the community.

Follow one or all of six trails from the coast into the hinterland and see the talents of the region’s artists.

More details at the Noosa Open Studios website.

Adopt a pet

RSPCA Noosa will hold an adoption day at Petstock Noosaville on Saturday, August 24 from 9am-2pm.

The event will coincide with current Cupcake Day fundraising to fight animal cruelty.

five things five things to do five things to do in noosa noosa noosa events whats on noosa
Noosa News

Top Stories

    UK Arts Society member to address ADFAS

    UK Arts Society member to address ADFAS

    News Specialist in early medieval and Renaissance studies to speak

    Donation keeps sails up

    Donation keeps sails up

    News Locals with a disability will have extra reason to smile as they sail thanks to a...

    Roadworks coming to Noosa Heads

    Roadworks coming to Noosa Heads

    News Roadworks coming for Noosa Drive, from Leslie Drive to Hastings St, also Noosa...

    Seniors Week help

    Seniors Week help

    News Free seminar for retirees during Seniors Week at the libraries