Five things to do in Noosa this week

FUTURE GROWTH: The sustainable way of the future - here's cheers.

Dad’s day

DON’T forget this Sunday, September 1, is Father’s Day.

Why not treat dad to a meal at one of Noosa’s restaurants or be adventurous and hire a boat or go for a bike ride?

Otherwise head to Noosa Botanic Gardens at Lake Macdonald for the annual Father’s Day Plant Fair.

Bingo fun

IF YOU are up for some raucously good fun this Wednesday, August 28, head along to Tewantin Noosa RSL for Drag Queen Bingo.

Join Melony Brests and her right-hand gal, Sal Monalla, and experience a bingo night full of cheeky innuendo to raise money for the Royal Brisbane Hospital Neonatal Unit to look after premature and sick newborns who require specialist care.

This event has been sold out in the past. Bookings essential on 5447 1766. Tickets $15 with bingo at 7pm.

Gallery

HEAD to The Gallery Peregian Beach for an exhibition featuring five local artists.

Five is showcasing works from abstract to contemporary Australian and everything in between, expressing different themes and styles.

The exhibition runs until September 8.

Beer for the enviro

THE next EcoForum is on at Land and Sea Brewery on August 28 at 6.15pm, with permaculture expert Morag Gamble of the Permaculture Education Institute.

Morag, founder of the Ethos Foundation, will endorse the application of “scientific knowledge and environmental ethics to create your own food”.

Help out RSPCA

RSPCA Noosa is having a garage sale on Saturday, August 31, from 8.30am—3pm at the Hollett Rd shelter.

It will be a fun-filled day with books, plants, condiments, an op shop, handbags and shoes, RSPCA merchandise, sausage sizzle, drinks and more.