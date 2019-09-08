Five things to do in Noosa this week

FUN FAIR: Noosa Pengari Steiner School will hold its annual Children's Fair on September 15. Photo: Uwe Wullfen

Sunday session

PACK the family and a picnic rug in the car and head to Eumundi this Sunday, September 15, for Park Sounds.

From 2-5pm, Dick Caplick park will come alive for an afternoon of free live music.

The line-up will include Renny Field, Toby Robinson and the Rumbrellas.

Children’s fair

SOMETHING for the children this weekend is Noosa Pengari Steiner School’s annual Children’s Fair.

From 10am-3pm, families can browse stalls, paint, make woodwork and flower garlands and learn all about native honey bees.

Parking available at the pony club off Fellowship Dr, Doonan, with a shuttle bus operating to the school. Entry is free.

Fundraiser afternoon

FANCY a lazy afternoon tea by the river?

Santa’s Classy Helpers are holding their next fundraiser at Lazy River Bar and Bistro on Friday, September 13, at 2.30pm.

Tickets are $15 and they will be collecting boxes of cereals.

RSVP to Lorraine to 5449 7599 or email Barbara at santasclassyhelpers@gmail.com.

Surf party

HEAR tall tales from the surf with Australian world champion surfer Nat Young in conversat­ion with Phil Jarratt for a book launch and surf party.

Young will launch his book Church of the Open Sky at Land and Sea Brewery on Thursday, September 12, at 6pm.

Tickets are $28, including welcoming drink and grazing board. Bookings essential on 5448 2053 or email anniesbooks@bigpond.com.

Springtime

SPRING has sprung so why not come out of hibernation and enjoy everything Noosa has to offer.

You could pack a picnic and head outdoors or try something more adventurous.

Stand-up paddleboarding is always great fun for the whole family, or why not hire a boat?