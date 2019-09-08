Menu
Login
FUN FAIR: Noosa Pengari Steiner School will hold its annual Children's Fair on September 15. Photo: Uwe Wullfen
FUN FAIR: Noosa Pengari Steiner School will hold its annual Children's Fair on September 15. Photo: Uwe Wullfen
News

Five things to do in Noosa this week

8th Sep 2019 2:00 PM

Sunday session

PACK the family and a picnic rug in the car and head to Eumundi this Sunday, September 15, for Park Sounds.

From 2-5pm, Dick Caplick park will come alive for an afternoon of free live music.

The line-up will include Renny Field, Toby Robinson and the Rumbrellas.

Children’s fair

SOMETHING for the children this weekend is Noosa Pengari Steiner School’s annual Children’s Fair.

From 10am-3pm, families can browse stalls, paint, make woodwork and flower garlands and learn all about native honey bees.

Parking available at the pony club off Fellowship Dr, Doonan, with a shuttle bus operating to the school. Entry is free.

Fundraiser afternoon

FANCY a lazy afternoon tea by the river?

Santa’s Classy Helpers are holding their next fundraiser at Lazy River Bar and Bistro on Friday, September 13, at 2.30pm.

Tickets are $15 and they will be collecting boxes of cereals.

RSVP to Lorraine to 5449 7599 or email Barbara at santasclassyhelpers@gmail.com.

Surf party

HEAR tall tales from the surf with Australian world champion surfer Nat Young in conversat­ion with Phil Jarratt for a book launch and surf party.

Young will launch his book Church of the Open Sky at Land and Sea Brewery on Thursday, September 12, at 6pm.

Tickets are $28, including welcoming drink and grazing board. Bookings essential on 5448 2053 or email anniesbooks@bigpond.com.

Springtime

SPRING has sprung so why not come out of hibernation and enjoy everything Noosa has to offer.

You could pack a picnic and head outdoors or try something more adventurous.

Stand-up paddleboarding is always great fun for the whole family, or why not hire a boat?

events in noosa five things five things noosa five things to do whats on noosa
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Step up for Katie Rose

    Step up for Katie Rose

    News Noosa charity fundraiser a chance to step out and have some fun

    Slice of show life way back when

    Slice of show life way back when

    News The Noosa Country Show starts today in Pomona, showcasing the rich rural character...

    Noosa Show ready to kick off with a bang

    Noosa Show ready to kick off with a bang

    News Gates to the 110th Noosa Show open on Friday with plenty for all ages at this...

    GALLERY: Residents dance the night away

    GALLERY: Residents dance the night away

    News Champagne was popped, cake cut and dance floor alive at Aveo Peregian Springs for...