Five things to do in Noosa this week

Little Seed's Guys and Dolls cast includes (clockwise from back left) Bianca Pinkney, Emily Potts, Andy Roberts and Curtis Bock.

Broadway hit

THE bright lights of Broadway beckon with Guys & Dolls at The J Theatre this Friday and Saturday.

The latest Little Seed production will see gamblers and gangsters, sassy showgirls and strait-laced missionaries fall in love and out of luck.

Performances are at 2pm and 6.30pm October 4 and 5 with tickets available at www.thej.com.au.

Springtime art

UNIQUE handcrafted ceramics and creative artworks will be on display at Wallace House for their Spring Exhibition.

Works include oil, acrylic and mixed medium paintings, Chinese brush painting works and diverse ceramic pieces.

The exhibition will runs from October 5—11 with its official opening this Friday at 6pm.

Classic cars

Noosa Beach Classic Car Club’s annual Classic Car Show is on this Sunday at the Woods.

Wander through more than $10 million worth of cars and see more than 250 cars of all ages.

Park at The J and catch the shuttle bus for a gold coin donation.

Tickets: $10 per adult (under 14 free).

Holiday fun

SCHOOL holidays continue this week with an abundance of activities around the region to keep all ages occupied.

Check out events at Noosa Library or take the family along to the recently refurbished Noosa Aquatic Centre.

Most shopping centres are running activities, with cooking classes at Noosa Civic and bubble fun at Noosa Fair.

It you are still stuck for ideas check out Visit Noosa’s Spring Holiday Guide.

Sing along

TALENTED young singers, this one is for you.

This Thursday, October 6 Eumundi’s Imperial Hotel will hold Open Mic Night for those aged 7 to 17.

The night begins at 6.30pm in the Green Room.