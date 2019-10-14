Five things to do in Noosa this week

Paddle in Pink 2018: Both men and women are affected by breast cancer, and both were a part of this year's BICSUP Paddle in Pink on Noosa Sound.

Splash of pink

THIS Sunday, October 20 Noosa’s waterways will become a sea of pink for the annual SIC MAUI Paddle in Pink to raise awareness and funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

There will be prizes for best dressed and participants can use any mode of water craft that can be paddled.

For more details visit the Paddle in Pink Facebook page.

Open house

THIRTY of the Sunshine Coast’s most intriguing buildings from Caloundra to Pomona are set to open their doors and reveal their secrets to the public at this year’s Sunshine Coast Open House this weekend (October 19 and 20).

For a full list visit www.sunshinecoastopenhouse.com.

Creedence tribute

THIS Saturday night the Pomona’s Majestic Theatre will be rocking to the sounds of Creedence and Friends, a great tribute band that will perform all of the famous hits of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The show will feature catchy melodies, dance floor sounds and simple, down-to-earth lyrics. Tickets at www.themajestictheatre.com.au.

Energy forum

HEAR from energy experts and community change agents about global trends in energy and pathways to enable our region to diversify and thrive that won’t cost the earth.

The event is on October 17 at CQU Noosa at 6.30pm.

Pink trail

THIS Saturday Cooroy will host a Pink Precinct Fun Trail.

Have fun and raise money and awareness for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, dress in pink, purchase a passport for a gold coin donation and then embarked on a fun trail around Cooroy.

Register at 8.30am for a 9.30am start at Cooroy Memorial Hall. For more information call 0412 135 686.