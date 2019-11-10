Five things to do in Noosa this week

The Sound of Music Von Trapp children including Angelique Turner as Liesl and Cordel Bellebte as Rolf. Picture: Travis Macfarlane

Hills are alive

DON’T miss The Sound of Music as it dazzles on stage at Noosa Arts Theatre from November 14 until November 30.

With all your favourite characters and songs you are guaranteed a toe-tapping night with Maria and the Von Trapps.

For showtimes and tickets visit the box office or www.noosaartstheatre.org.au.

Outdoor movie

BRING your picnic and rug along for a free family movie night.

Incredibles 2 (PG) will be on the big screen at Noosaville Lions Park, Gympie Tce, at 6.30pm.

There will be a food truck on the night and kids workshops from 5pm as part of National Recycling Week.

Pre-loved clothing market

HEAD along to Noosa Leisure Centre on Sunday, November 17, for the Her Recycled Boutique.

From midday, the preloved clothing market will allow you to have your fashion fix without feeling guilty about fast fashion.

Stalls are available for $20. Visit www.libraries. noosa.qld.gov.au for this and other National Recycling Week events.

Celebrate biosphere

BIOFEST is a free family event happening at Kin Kin Showgrounds to celebrate 10 years of Noosa Biosphere.

The event features workshops, live music, professional talks, yoga, bush walks, markets and much more.

Festivities begin at 9am on Saturday, November 16, with a sunset music session from 5pm. Camping optional for $10.

Gala auction

Noosa Chances is holding a charity auction and five-course gala dinner at Noosa Waterfront Restaurant on Saturday, November 16, at 6pm.

The dinner will include dishes from Noosa Waterfront’s Andrea Ravezzani, Season’s Andrew Tomlin and dessert by Adriano Zumbo. The event will raise money for Noosa Chances, which helps talented youth in Noosa reach their full potential.

Tickets at Eventbrite, search Noosa Chances.