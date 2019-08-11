Five things to do in Noosa

Come on down to Cupcake Day at RSPCA Noosa in Hollett Rd.

Cupcakes against cruelty

HELP fight animal cruelty this week with a cupcake.

RSPCA Noosa will hold events for National Cupcake Day all this week staring at Noosa Civic today and tomorrow from 8.30am—5pm and on Saturday and and Sunday at the shelter from 10am-3pm.

Why not buy a cupcake to help out. More at RSPCA Noosa Facebook page.

Beer bash

Head along to Noosa Reef Hotel this Saturday for the fifth annual; Noosa Craft Beer Festival.

There will be local, national and international breweries, entertainment, food trucks and kids’ entertainment the event supports local disability support service, Sunshine Butterflies.

Free entry. Join the after-party at Flanagan’s at the Noosa Reef Hotel.

Classic ride

THIS Sunday see the second annual Noosa Classic take place throughout the hinterland and Mary Valley.

Why not register for the family-friendly 45km social classic or challenge yourself with the 160km ride.

The event is open to adults and children 10+. See their website for registrations.

Sound Feast

FEAST you ears of the sound of music with a free musical vents for the whole family this Friday.

The J Noosa will come alive with the music from talents including Craig Madden, Van Larkins, The Dave Orr Band and Dub Zoo from 6pm.

No bookings required, just bring the family along.

Magic moments

BE amazed over dinner with The Noosa Magician since 1984, Sean Tretheway.

Sean performs every Friday and Saturday night at Bombetta, Noosa Junction and at Tewantin Noosa RSL every Wednesday from 6.30pm in the South Bar.