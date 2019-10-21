Five things to do in Noosa

Oktoberfest fun

BEER and pretzels are a given at Land and Sea’s Oktoberfest happening Saturday, October 26.

Think German sausages, limited release beers including the Pretz-ale, and pretzels with spicy beer mustard.

The day begins at 10am, and your best Oktoberfest costumes are encouraged.

Mental as Anything

YOU’D be mental to miss this gig at Tewantin Noosa RSL on Sunday, October 27.

From The Nips Are Getting Bigger , Come Around to Live It Up , You’re So Strong and Let’s Cook , Mental as Anything supplied the soundtrack to suburban Australia.

Doors open at 1pm and tickets available at the RSL. This is an 18+ event.

Art to see

IF YOU love art there is plenty to see in the Noosa region.

Future Past by Debra Dougherty opens on Friday, October 25 at 5.30pm at Wan’din’in Arts Space in Eumundi. RSVP for the night at info@discovereumundi.com. The works are on display until November 16.

Meanwhile local artist Helen Peel will hold her ninth solo exhibition at Julia Carter Gallery on Gateway Dr, also opening on Friday night at 5pm. Collections runs until October 27.

Family fun day

Arcare Peregian Springs will hold a community event on Saturday, October 26 from 10am-1pm.

The family-friendly affordable day will include food stalls, an animal farm, face painting and second hand goods.

Farm celebration

Wander towards Mary Valley on Sunday, October 27 for a farm trail lunch celebration.

Dingo Creek Vineyard will host the three-course paddock to plate dining experience with a great opportunity to meet local producers and learn about the passion behind clean, fresh ingredients.

Visit www.gympieregional produce.com.au.