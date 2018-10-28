Five things to do this week

The Irish music and dance show Eireborne is touring Australia in October and November. Supplied by Lionel Midford PR.

Noosa Triathlon

IT'S that time of year as athletes from over the world get ready to take to Noosa for the five-day multi-sport festival.

There is plenty to see and do over the weekend from participating in the breakfast fun run to watching the best take on the main event.

Parts of Noosa will be closed off (see page 6) as events run from Wednesday to Sunday.

Halloween

CELEBRATE Halloween at the Noosa Marina with scary boat rides, music, kids trick-or-treat giveaways, face painting, a magician, balloons, lollies and scary food stalls.

Everyone is asked to dress up for Halloween and have fun on October 31 overlooking Noosa Marina.

The night runs from 6-8pm and entry is free.

Meanwhile the Imperial Hotel Eumundi has a Halloween Kids Disco on October 31 from 5-7:30pm with prizes, good times and spooky food.

Irish dance

GET you Irish gig on for Eireborne, The Rebirth of Irish Dance.

Dancers will perform to Irish artists U2, Hozier, Van Morrison, The Script, Ronan Keating, Enya and more.

Eireborne will perform at The J on Wednesday, October 30 at 7:30pm.

Tickets $55 at thej.com.au.

Fashion show

TWELVE-year-old Haylee Gaal is running a Seasons Change Fashion Showcase on November 3 from 10am at Noosa Church, 202 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville.

Tickets are $10 each and all proceeds going to support local families through the Smith Family.

Tribute show

NEIL Young tribute drought fundraiser Tonights the Night is on Saturday, November 3 at 7pm at Pomona's Majestic Theatre.

Top local artists including Barry Charles and InSingC Choir will come together with all the best Neil Young songs.

Tickets themajestic

theatre.com.au.