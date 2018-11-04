Five things to do this week

The 100th anniversary of Remembrance Day is on Sunday, November 11.

Remembrance Day

SUNDAY, November 11 marks 100 years since the signing of the armistice that ended World War I.

A traditional 11am service will be held at Tewantin Memorial Park before the Looking Forward to Peace event from midday to 4pm.

The afternoon will include entertainment, displays, food and a re-enactment of the 1918 peace flotilla along Noosa River.

Cooroy Pomona RSL Sub Branch are also holding a 10-day exhibition at Cooroy Memorial Hall daily from 10am-4pm until Saturday.

Noosa Hill Climb

The Noosa Hill Climb Summer Series is on November 10-11 along Gyndier Drive, Tewantin.

Spectators can get up close to the cars with free pit access and plenty of great viewing spots, including grandstand seating.

People are encouraged to catch bus 631 or 632 from Noosa Heads.

Cars will parade on Hastings Street on Friday, November 9 from 3:30-4:30pm.

Lions Bookfest

COOROY-Pomona Lions is holding its next Bookfest at the Lion's Den, Mountain Street, Pomona on Saturday, November 10 from 8am-2pm.

A great range of good value books will be on sale, giving people a chance to stock up on Christmas reading.

Yoga Festival

Noosa's first ever yoga festival is happening in Doonan on Sunday, November 11.

Yogis can come along to enjoy a day of wellness and market stalls and learn about styles of yoga.

The day runs from 7am-5pm more information on page 7.

Circus fun

Hudsons Circus will be in Noosa from November 7-25 at the AFL Club Grounds on Weyba Road.

The two-hour family show will include motorcycle stunt riders, performers, animals, aerial tricks, flying trapeze, and more.

To book visit hudsonscircus.com.au