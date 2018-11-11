Five things to do this week

What the Butler saw opens at Noosa Arts Theatre on November 15.

Lions Fundraiser

TEWANTIN Noosa Lions Club will hold their Drought Relief Fundraiser on Sunday, November 18 at Noosaville Lions Park.

With funds raised, the club will "adopt” the cattle producing town of Jericho 500 kilometres west of Rockhampton.

The concert goes from 11am-3pm and will feature local artists Better Together, Tobias and The Crickeys.

Comedy Show

AUSSIE comedian Wil Anderson will bring his show, based on a story that happened to him, to Noosa on Saturday, November 17.

Anderson has a reputation for delivering a hilarious comedy hour and Wilegal promises to be his best and most fascinating show yet.

His Noosa gig starts at 7.30pm at The J. Tickets on their website.

Art Exhibition

SHE Let Go is a unique art exhibition featuring the work of seven local women and their interpretation of a poem by the same name.

Each artist will have a journal on display, detailing their process of letting go of preconceived ideas.

The exhibition runs until December 20 at the Pomonal Railway Station Gallery.

Entry is free, visit the gallery's website for times.

Steam Train

ALL aboard as an old-fashioned stream train rolls into Cooroy on Saturday.

Locals will have the chance to ride the hinterland track from Yandina to Cooroy, return aboard a historic steam locomotive.

Sunshine Express Rail Tours will run the day, to book visit their website.

1960s taboo

WHAT the Butler saw will open at Noosa Arts Theatre on Thursday, November 15.

Set in an English mental asylum in the 1960's, this un-pc taboo is not for the easily offended as this show satirises social norms and government institutions in a witty and profane way.

Bookings at www.

noosaartstheatre.org.au