Five things to do this week

THRILLING: The Radical Reels Tour will show at The J on November 21. Erik Boomer

White Ribbon Walk

THIS Friday, Noosa will hold its first sanctioned White Ribbon Walk against domestic violence.

The morning is an opportunity for locals to take a stand and say no to an issue that impacts one in three women.

The walk begins at 10am at Noosaville Lions Park.

Italian feast

NOOSA Waterfront Restaurant and Bar is holding a Made in Italy, The Extraordinary Taste of Italy dinner in collaboration with the Italian Chamber of Commerce Queensland and the Accademia della Cucina Italiana.

As part of International Week of the Italian Cuisine, guests can enjoy a five-course degustation with five wines on Friday, November 23, from 6.30pm.

Cost is $130 per person. Bookings are limited, phone 5474 4444.

Radical Reels

SEE the most adrenaline-inducing mountain sport films from around the globe at the Radical Reels Film Tour on Wednesday, November 21.

Films featuring skiing, climbing, kayaking and biking will get the pulse pumping from 7pm at The J. Tickets: thej.com.au.

Market time

POMONA'S Old Railway Station Gallery will hold its next Art Market on Saturday, November 24, from 9am-1pm.

There will be many stalls exhibiting original paintings, drawings, ceramics, woodwork and more.

Nothing will be priced above $100.

Chontia concert

CATCH Chontia at the Majestic Theatre, Pomona, this Sunday as the band performs what is expected to be their most exciting event of the year.

Chontia has been likened to some of the world's greats, including Aretha Franklin, Adele, Etta James and Bonnie Raitt.

The concert is on November 25, 2pm. Visit themajestictheatre.com.au.