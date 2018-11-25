Five things to do this week

PLAY TIME: Some of the cast of The Rogue Toad, coming to the Noosa River.

FESTIVE CELEBRATION

NOOSA FM 101.3 Radio will hold their Christmas party this Friday, November 30.

Everyone is invited to come and dance to the best music from the 1980s to now.

The night kicks off at 5.30pm at outside the station at The J. Tickets are $15 for non-members. Bookings essential by November 29. Phone 54472233.

DOONAN CAROLS

DOONAN'S annual Community Christmas Carols are on this Sunday at The House with No Steps.

Gates open at 4pm, with local performers and a visit from Santa. Food and drink will be available, with plenty of parking on site for a gold coin donation.

THE ROGUE TOAD

AFTER sell-out shows earlier this year, The Rogue Toad will perform again on Noosa Ferry this weekend.

The play features a group of anthropomorphic friends in a humorous tale of bigotry and love.

Catch the show on December 1 at 11am or December 2 at 4pm.

Tickets are $35 and include a glass of bubbles, beer or OJ. Visit www.trybooking.com/

book/event?eid=412221.

EXHIBITION OPEN NIGHT

FOUR Coast artists will have their work on display for the eARTH Elements exhibition in Eumundi, representing fire, air, water and earth directly into glass, pottery and paintings.

This Friday at 5.30pm there will be an official opening night with nibbles and a guest speaker.

The exhibition runs until January 4 in the Wan'din'in arts space at Discover Eumundi Heritage and Visitor Centre.

TRY CROQUET

CROQUET come and try is on this Sunday for those interested in giving it a go.

The event will be held at Noosa Croquet Club, 9Seashell Pl, Noosaville, at 9.45am for a 10am start.

People are asked to wear flat shoes and a hat. Mallets and coaching will be provided free.

For more details phone 0428799987.