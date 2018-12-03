Five things to do this week

Caribbean party

TEWANTIN'S Zabe Espresso Bar in Poinciana Ave is inviting everyone to its Caribbean Summer Party on Saturday.

The Pantastic Steel Band will play from 3pm, rum punch and kids' tropical mocktails will be on sale, and you can try your body at limbo dancing. Dress up to win prizes.

Festive celebration

NOOSA River shores will come to life with Christmas spirit at 5pm on Friday, December 7 for the Lighting of the Noosaville Christmas Trees on the Boathouse Lawn.

This annual community event will see local old-school surfer band The Sandfly's perform Christmas carols on the lawn before the Thomas St and Noosa Boathouse trees are lit at 6.45pm.

Classy arvo

SANTA'S Classy Helpers last afternoon tea for 2018 is on Friday, December 7 at Cafe Doonan.

They will also be collecting Christmas treats and jars of Milo, Vegemite, Nutella and peanut butter. Tickets $15 and to RSVP phone 54497599.

Masterclass

WANT the opportunity to learn from one of the world's best chefs? Fresh from filming the finale of Netflix series World's Best Chefs, Mark Best is joining

The Cooking School Noosa for an exclusive masterclass.

Thirteen lucky guests will get the chance to learn from Mark on December 8 from 9.30am-3pm and lunch will be matched with premium selected beverages.

Tickets are $250 per guest. Phone 54492443.

Comedy experience

FAWLTY Towers is coming to Tewantin Noosa RSL this Saturday for a unique and hilarious dining experience.

Just like you'd expect from Sybil and Basil, this dinner has been making people laugh since 1997.

Tickets still available for the 7.30pm show. $65 for non-members, members $55. Phone 54471766.