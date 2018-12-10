Five things to do this week

Peregian Beach Christmas Carols will be complete with a skydiving Santa.

Santa's skydive

PEREGIAN will have their turn for carols tonight from 5pm, and it's tipped Santa will steal the show as he skydives onto the beach (see full story page 13).

Local artists will perform and there will be circus acts and roaming angels, face paints and tasty treats to name a few.

The event will be held at Peregian Beach Park.

Riverside carols

NOOSA Carols on the River is happening this Sunday at 7pm.

The fun family event at Noosaville Lions Park will include, carolling, entertainment and a visit from Santa.

People are asked to bring a blanket to sit on and their best Christmas cheer ready for a festivity-filled night.

Night of lights

POMONA Night Of Lights festive celebrations and laser show spectacular is happening this Thursday from 5.45pm.

Stan Topper Park will come alive with community carol singing, raffles, live music and food, and Santa will make a special appearance.

Wassail Christmas Concert

ON FRIDAY and Saturday nights, head to The J where Joy is the theme for this year's extravaganza of carols and glorious music highlighted by Beethoven's inspirational Ode to Joy.

Join the Noosa Chorale in singing traditional carols while enjoying hearty Christmas Cheer cake, mince pies and cheese platters.

Tickets are $39 adult, $35 group bookings for tables of eight, $25 under 16 years.

Book at thej.com.au/ noosachorale-wassail/

Kin Kin Christmas

PLENTY of free activities for all the family are on offer this Saturday from 4.30-8pm at the Kin Kin sports oval for the Kin Kin Community Christmas extravaganza.

All are welcome to enjoy the Christmas fun in Kin Kin.