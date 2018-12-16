Five things to do this week

Canal Christmas

TWO events are happening on the canals this week.

On Wednesday from 7pm the Noosa Waters Quartet, String Delirium, will perform Christmas carols in the park on the corner of Saltwater Ave and Shorehaven Drive.

Then on Friday watch the Noosa Waters Christmas Boat Flotilla through the canals from 7pm. See full story on page 13.

Christmas markets

HEAD to Noosa Twilight Markets from 5-9pm this Friday for a festive night.

There will be food stalls, drinks at happy hour prices, artisan stalls, live music and a visit from Santa.

And at Eumundi Markets from 5-9pm browse art and craft stalls and see Santa arrive at 5.30pm.

There will be plenty of food and entertainment for all ages, free pace painting and a petting zoo.

Jingle Bells Party

AUTHOR and musician Deano Yipadee will come to town this Friday for the the First Five Forever Jingle Bells, Rudolph Smells Party.

Children can get festive sing, dance and laugh at 10am at Cooroy Memorial Hall or 2pm at Noosa Leisure Centre.

Free event but bookings are required. Call 53296555.

Cooroy art

THE Art Hub Cooroy is exhibiting works of Michele Rudder and Jenny Cross at its Art and Sculpture Gallery until December 21.

Michele was raised in France and studied at L'ecole des Beaux Arts.

Jenny, from Brisbane, has been a ceramic artist for more than 30 years.

The gallery is at 3/2 Emerald Street.

Big day out

POMONA'S Big Day Out is happening this Saturday.

The Pomona Country Markets will run from 7am to midday and the Railway Art Gallery is open from 10am-2pm for local arts and crafts Christmas gifts.

Also visit the museum from 10am-2pm and catch the Majestic Theatre silent movie at midday.