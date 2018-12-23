Five things to do this week

Welcome in 2019

NOOSA will come alive with a mixture of family-friendly and exclusive events to round out 2018.

New Year's Eve fireworks on Noosa Main Beach will kick off at 9pm and midnight and there will be 9pm fireworks at Noosa River between the Boathouse and Yacht Club and at Noosa Marina.

And for the first time, Wonderland presents The Beach Party at Noosa Beach from 5pm to 1.30am. 18+ event. General admission $85, VIP $295.

Water fun

KEEP the children entertained and have fun on inflatable play equipment at Noosa Aquatic Centre.

Weather permitting, the inflatable will be open every day during the school holidays from midday to 3pm.

Free transport

DITCH the car and dodge the traffic this week and jump on a free bus around Noosa.

The buses run throughout the Noosa Shire until January 28 and the service includes a temporary shuttle to and from Peregian Beach, or park and ride to Noosa Junction.

Visit noosa.qld.gov.au/ go-noosa for more information.

Party on the Catalina

THE all-new Catalina is back on Noosa River after its recent refurbishment with a refloat party on Boxing Day from 2.30pm.

Cost is $65, including meal and a drink. Book at catalinanoosa.com.au.

They are also resuming their regular events including Friday Night Social and Saltwater Sundays.

Folk fun

WHILE it may not be in our region, many Noosa folk will head to the annual Woodford Folk Festival.

The family-friendly event has everything from live music to dance and art and runs from December 27 to January 1 at Woodfordia.

You might even catch some local Noosa talent performing.