Five things to do this week

See Alice in Wonderland at Noosa Arts Theatre in January. Contributed

Holiday pantomime

DISCOVER the magical world of Wonderland with Alice and her friends with a delightful pantomime.

Alice and her friends must save Wonderland from the Knave of Spades.

On the way join the Mad Hatter and March Hare for an outrageously funny tea party.

All tickets $15, but online or visit Noosa Arts Theatre box office. Shows run Saturday and Sunday, starting January 5 to January 20.

Sandcastle sculpting

TRY something different these holidays and learn how to build amazing sandcastles during a 1.5 hour lesson with Sand Shapers.

All ages welcome, groups up to six people.

Running through the school Holiday at Noosa Main Beach. Book your place, phone 0413227253 or visit sandshapers.com.

Enjoy a picnic

LOOKING for something for the whole family that doesn't cost an arm and a leg?

Why not pack some food and head to one of Noosa's amazing locations? Try Noosa River or find a shading spot along Noosa Beach or head around to Sunshine or Peregian Beach.

Or if you feel more the active type, take a walk around Noosa headland and test out the recently opened Park Road Boardwalk.

Library fun

GET grubby with grass heads and make and decorate your own curious creature grass head.

Take it home and watch it grow. All materials provided. Ages 6+.

Workshops at Noosaville Library on January 8 or Cooroy on January 9 from 10-11am. Phone 53296555 to book.

Free buses

DON'T forget about the free buses around Noosa Shire during summer.

The buses run until January 28 and includes a temporary shuttle to and from Peregian Beach, or park and ride to Noosa Junction.Visit noosa.qld

.gov.au/ go-noosa for more.