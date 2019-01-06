Five things to do this week

Oscar Long as Fantastic Mr Fox in the Little Seed Theatre Company's Fantastic Mr Fox.

Oscar Long as Fantastic Mr Fox in the Little Seed Theatre Company's Fantastic Mr Fox. Richard Wallace

Mr Fox

LITTLE Seed Theatre presents The Fantastic Mr Fox, an adaptation by David Wood of Roald Dahl's much loved story.

Mr Fox creates a daring plan to feed his family and friends while taking on the horrible farmers Boggis, Bunce and Bean.

Catch all the fun on January 10 and 11 at Eumundi School of Arts Hall. Details and tickets on Little Seed's website.

Creative creatures

CHILDREN looking for something fun to do can get creative at the library this week.

With needle and thread children can create a quirky creature of their own design.

The free workshops run at Noosa on January 10 and Cooroy on January 11, both starting at 10am.

Ages 8+ and all materials provided. Bookings required on 53296555.

Learn to sail

WANT to learn to sail? Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club are holding sessions from January 14-17 to learn skills from qualified instructors.

Sessions run from 1-4pm and includes a snack.

They are also running junior lessons for children aged 7-12 from 9am-midday.

For details and prices call 54407407.

GOMA in Noosa

QUEENSLAND Art Gallery of Modern Art brings their interactive APT9 Kids on Tour program to Cooroy until January 15.

The free program is in the Butterbox exhibition space and includes activity stations for children.

It runs from 10am-3pm Tuesday to Sunday at Cooroy Butter Arts Centre.

River ride

WHY not try a different mode of transport and hop on the Noosa Ferry.

With extended hours until January 14 it's a great way for the family to see and experience something different.

The boat stops along the river between Noosa Marina and the Sofitel Jetty. Times and fares on their website.