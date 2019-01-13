Five things to do this week

High School Musical

The Sunshine Coast Youth Theatre's production of High School Musical Jr is on Saturday at The J Theatre. The cast of 45 young performers, all aged between 7 and 18, will present this family favourite. High School Musical, first appeared on the Disney Channel in 2006 and its success led to a film trilogy and now a stage show, having toured the US. High School Musical Jr will have two performances (2pm & 7pm). Tickets are on sale through The J's website - www.thej.com.au, over the phone on 5329 6560 or in person at the Box Office.

Comedy circus

ARIA Award-winning Mic Conway and guitarist Robbie Long will bring a circus of comedy, music and magic to the Majestic Theatre on Saturday. Conway is from the legendary Captain Matchbox Whoopie Band, famous as a singer, actor, musician, songwriter, fire eater, magician, tap dancer and juggler. Begins at 7pm. Tickets $25 online, $30 at the door if not sold out.

Play with clay

NOOSA Regional Art Gallery will host clay workshops on Wednesday. From 10.30-11.30am children aged 6-8 can work with nature and clay in Enchanted Lands. Children aged 9-12 can make detailed clay sculptures in Clay Carving from 1.30-3pm. Phone 53296145. Cost is $15.

Twilight markets

THIS Friday, Noosa Junction's Acadia Street will come alive with the Sounds Like Summer Fest Twilight Market. From 5-9pm the street will fill with food trucks, a pop-up bar and artisan stalls with live music throughout the night.

Bowling fun

WANT to escape the heat? Take the family to Noosa Tenpin Bowling and Laser Tag. Challenge each other to a game of bowling or race through their laser tag arena. Open 9am to late at 7/11 Bartlett Rd, Noosaville. There is a cafe, licensed bar and arcade games.