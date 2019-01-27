Five things to do this week

INTERTIDAL: Jack Worpole is drawn to the edge of Noosa National Park.

INTERTIDAL: Jack Worpole is drawn to the edge of Noosa National Park. jack worpole

AC/DC show

YOU'D be Thunderstruck to miss out on this one.

On Saturday catch The Australian AC/DC Show at Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club.

Support act Lucid Louie will kick off the night at 8.30pm. The event is free.

Photo exhibit

THIS Friday photographer Jack Worpole will launch his photo exhibition Intertidal - Noosa National Park Tidal Zone.

Featuring a collection of snaps from his analogue camera, each photo reveals a careful eye for what lies just beneath the surface of Noosa's tidal pools.

The opening night kicks off at 6pm at Thomas Surfboards, Noosaville. The exhibition runs until February 15 and is open 7am-5pm Monday to Friday and Saturday 7am-3pm.

Noosa by helicopter

EVER fancied seeing Noosa from a different angle?

Take a scenic flight above Noosa in Ghost Air's luxury helicopter, flying over Main Beach and Noosa National Park to discover hidden bays and caves. Cruise down the coastline or head over the river precinct towards the pristine Noosa North Shore.

Book by phone on 0402268867 or email info@ghostair.com.au

Outdoor movie night

COOROY Rooftop Cinema will screen Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle (PG) this Friday at 6.30pm.

Take the whole family along to Cooroy Library for the Starry Night Outdoor Movies event.

Bring a rug or chair. Fresh popcorn, drink and a candy bar will be available.

Entry by donation. More information at www.starrynights.com.au

Coffee break

WITH school back this week, why not get a group of friends together after the morning drop off.

Grab a coffee at one of Noosa's many cafes or buy a takeaway and walk along Noosa River.

It's a great time to unwind after the busy school holiday period.