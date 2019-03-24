Five things to do this week

The DIVAS tour is at The J on Saturday March 30.

Diva fun

IF YOU love the sounds of some of the world's best divas, then this show at The J is not to be missed.

Divas is a celebration of vocal divas from Aretha Franklin through to Beyonce and features the like of Sarah C from Channel 7's All Together Now, and Hayley Jensen from The Voice.

Catch the performance this Saturday at 7pm. Tickets on The J website.

Plant sale

THE Noosa Botanic Gardens Plant Sale is happening this Saturday from 8-11am.

A variety of standard and collectable plants will be on sale and proceeds are reinvested back into the gardens and related projects.

Head to the Friends Propagating Facility at the Noosa Botanic Gardens on Lake Macdonald Drive.

Koala forum

INTERESTED in koala protection? EnviroForum will be at Noosa Parks Environmental Centre at Wallace Park tomorrow at 5.30pm with live music, drinks and finger food.

USC PhD student Katrin Hohwieler will discuss her projects on protecting koalas with genetic research and using detection dogs.

Entry cost $5.

Car boot fundraiser

SPREAD the word to all your friends interested in horses and horse gear.

Riding for the Disabled is holding a fundraiser Car Boot Sale from 9am this Sunday at 2 Monak Rd, North Arm.

This is a great chance to clear out your old gear and spruce up for the 2019 show season. For bookings email carbootsale@scrda.org.au.

Learn to surf

WHY not make the most of the autumn weather and smaller crowds and try surfing?

Search visitnoosa.

com.au/play to find a range of local surf schools from beginner to advanced.

And if you are after something slower paced, there are plenty of stand up paddle boards available for hire too.