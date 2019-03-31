Five things to do this week

The Australian Body Art Festival is back bigger than ever thanks to new federal government funding.

Body Art Festival

THIS weekend Apex Park in Cooroy will host The Australian Body Art Festival.

Attracting artists and spectators from around Australia and overseas, there are competitions and displays of body and face painting, wearable art as well as music, roving entertainment and fun for all ages.

Dance journey

SEE the art of dance come to life with Neo Vida's Voyage.

Using painting to translate choreography, this unique production will have costumes and characters evoke figures, landscapes and emotions in the paintings and will refer to textures and colours of the chosen artwork.

Voyage will show at The J on Friday and Saturday at 6.30pm. Tickets on The J's website.

Irish fun

Head to The Bunker at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi this Friday for a special night with The Barleyshakes as they launch their new album Irishtown.

The evening of Irish celebration will also see local award-winning Irish dance troupe Scoil Ard Rince taking to the stage.

Tickets $15 from the Imperial Hotel (54428811).

Rooftop cinema

BRING along a blanket or a chair and welcome the school holidays as Cooroy Rooftop Cinema show Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) this Friday night at 6.30pm.

The night is presented by Starry Nights Outdoor Movies in partnership with Noosa Library Service. Entry by donation.

Civic Haven

HAVEN is returning to Noosa Civic from April 1-28 with a range of local creative and well being experts coming together to host workshops for parents and children.

Haven will offer a creative outlet to relax and rejuvenate whilst raising funds for mental health charity Waves of Wellness.

For workshop information visit Noosa Civic's website.