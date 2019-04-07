Five things to do this week

The Red Hot Summer Tour comes to Noosa April 13.

The Red Hot Summer Tour comes to Noosa April 13. David Anderson

Red hot tour

THE highly anticipated Red Hot Summer Tour will come to Noosa this Saturday.

See Aussie music legends John Farnham, Daryl Braithwaite, Jon Stevens, Vanessa Amorosi, Thirsty Merc and Dragon on stage at Noosa and District Sports Complex, Tewantin.

General tickets through Ticketmaster. 18+ event.

School holiday fun

HOLIDAYS are here and luckily for children - and parents - there is plenty happening in Noosa.

Head to Noosa Fair Shopping Centre for free Easter Shows with Miss Donna on April 9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 20 at 10am and 12.30pm.

Or, check out Noosa and Cooroy Library for activities including scrunchie making and storytime.

Noosa Cinemas is holding activities for mini movie-lovers to tie in with this season's latest blockbusters. Check out the cinema's website.

Dolly treat

SONGS of America's country music sweetheart will hit the stage at The J Noosa this Friday at 7.30pm.

The songs of Dolly Parton, starring 23-year-old Brooke McMullen, will feature all of her popular hits, from 9 to 5, Jolene, Rocking Years and many more. Tickets at The J's website.

Walk in the park

THIS Sunday is Tewantin Noosa Parkinson's Support Group's A Walk in the Park.

Everyone is invited to join to help raise awareness and funds for the disease.

The event begins at 7.30am with a sausage sizzle at The Lions Park on Gympie Tce, with the walk from 8am. Participation $15.

Majestic show

MAJESTIC Theatre Pomona presents MZAZA on April 14 at 6.30pm.

Led by enchanting French-Sephardic vocalist Pauline Maudy, this talented group of musicians from Europe and Australia will mesmerise you with their engaging and inspiring performance.

Book online at themajestictheatre.com.au