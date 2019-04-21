Five things to do this week

Anzac Day

THIS Thursday marks Anzac Day with services to be held across Noosa.

Head along to one of the dawn services or street parades to commemorate fallen, returned and current service men and women. It is also a wonderful chance for children to learn about Australia's war history.

Sound Feast

SOUND Feast is back this Friday and is a great night for all ages to enjoy.

Put your dancing shoes on and head to The J Noosa from 6pm for an incredible night featuring Australian musicians including Chris Matthews, Jeremiah Johnson, Brisbane-based band The Steele Syndicate and Sunshine Coast duo JC and The Tree.

The night is free. There is hot food available, a full bar, seating and a dance floor.

The night begins at 6pm, for more visit The J website.

Musical treat

POMONA will be full of swinging fun, music and festivities from April 26-28.

The Majestic Theatre will come alive for the Pomona Music Festival with bands, workshops, storytelling and poetry and a silent film.

There will also be busking and art at the Pomona Markets.

Check out Pomona Music Festival's Facebook for more information.

Bristol car rally

THE BRISTOL Car Club of Australia is holding its biennial rally in Noosa.

From April 28 to May 5 see classic British models from the 1950s and '70s. Another 32 Australian cars will also be on display in Noosa Woods.

For more information visit www.bristolownersclubofaustralia.com.au.

Sunday paella

Take a Noosa Country Drive to Cooloola Berries in Wolvi for a different kind of weekend lunch.

Every Sunday the farm hold Paella in the Paddock and live music from 1-4pm.

Farm Gate cafe open with full cafe menu also available. Book on 54867512.