Five things to do this week

Fusion Festival

COOROY will come alive for the annual Fusion Festival this Saturday.

The festival is all about a mix of cultures, tastes and ideas, with an abundance of food, community and market stalls to see, as well as live entertainment.

Events will be held at Apex Park, Cooroy Library, Butter Factory Arts Centre, CWA Hall and Cooroy Memorial Hall from 9am-3pm.

Mother's Day

THIS Sunday marks mum's special day so why not show how much she means to you.

Several local restaurants have Mother's Day specials, otherwise go and explore some of what Noosa has to offer. There is always something to do, such as a national park walk or a Noosa country drive.

And of course treating her to a sleep-in with a cup of tea and handmade card will mean just as much.

Peregian Originals

ENJOY a Sunday session listening to live music at Peregian Beach.

Peregian Originals is on again in Peregian Park from 1-5pm.

Bring a picnic blanket and round up your family and friends for this family friendly concert.

Theatre anywhere

ANYWHERE Theatre Festival begins on Thursday across the Noosa region.

See local and south-east Queensland talent take to the stage anywhere but an actual stage.

Performances will be held everywhere from Peregian's Veggie Village to a private home in Doonan.

Find events and purchasetickets at https://anywhere.is/.

Fiery fundraiser

POMONA'S Majestic Theatre is going to be all Fired Up on Saturday.

Running from 6-11pm, this night out is a laugh- out-loud, musically inclined fundraiser for the Federal Central Rural Fire Brigade.

Book online at www.the

majestictheatre.com.au for the $25/$20 concession tickets.