Five things to do this week

Runway Noosa Marathon is on May 25. Contributed

Run Noosa

THIS Saturday the streets will come alive for the Runway Noosa Marathon.

Why not have some fun and enter the 5km run/walk or for the more serious athletes challenge yourself to a 10km, half marathon, 31.6 km or full marathon run.

If running is not your thing, head along to cheer them on and enjoy the atmosphere of live music along the course. To enter, visit their website.

Art exhibition

NOOSA Regional Gallery presents The Force That Through The Green Fuse Drives The Flower, an affiliate exhibition of the Victorian-based ART+CLIMATE=CHANGE 2019 festival.

The exhibition will run until June 16 and entry is free. Opening hours are 10am-4pm Tuesday to Friday and 10am-3pm Saturday and Sunday.

Piano wizard

IF YOU love piano, head along to Noosa Springs this Friday to see the "Piano Wizard” in action.

Andrew Farrell has played piano his whole life and spent the past 30 years touring. His style combines classical elements with jazz, boogie-woogie and blues.

The free concert will be held on the grass in front of the clubhouse from 5.30pm. Food and drink stalls will be there. BYO chair or rug (no BYO food or drink).

Surfing forum

HEAR about Noosa's surfing culture at this Wednesday's EnviroForum.

USC senior lecturer Dr Javier Leon will discuss the surf culture, managing its future and contribution to the environment.

The night begins at 5.30pm at Noosa Parks Environmental Centre in Wallace Park with live music, drinks and finger food. Entry is $5.

Farmers Market

STOCK up on all your fresh produce for the week and support local growers at the Noosa Farmers Market.

The markets run from 6am-noon every Sunday at the Noosa AFL grounds on Weyba Road.