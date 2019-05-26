Five things to do this week

Sound Feast

SOUND Feast is on again at The J Noosa and will be a night for the whole family.

Dance along to Z-STAR (UK), Niq Reefman (Planet Q), Cigany Weaver (Brisbane) and Karl S. Williams.

The free event starts at 6pm. Full bar, bar snacks and hot food available.

Networking night

AS PART of Queensland Business Week from May 27-31, The Powerhouse Collective will hold a networking night this Thursday, May 30, at 6pm.

The event will give people a chance to interact with professionals from a range of industries.

Visit the Facebook page for more details.

Art in Pomona

HEAD out to Pomona for plenty of art action during the next few weeks.

Two exhibitions opened last week at Pomona Railway Station Gallery and are on display until June 25.

See Pastel Power, a solo exhibition by Anne Yang, in the Carriage Room and Squiggle and Giggle Exhibition by Orange Studio Art Group in the Banana Shed.

Special events are also happening. See the gallery's website for more.

Sunday brunch

WHY not kick back on Sunday for a brunch Mediterranean style.

Miss Moneypenny's in Hastings St holds a Bottomless Brunch from 10.30am-4pm every Sunday with four interactive brunch stations.

There is a $10 brunch cocktail menu and option of free-flow brunch cocktails. Must book on 54749999 or missmoneypennys.com.

Noosa Ferry

WITH the crowds at bay after a busy few months of events and holidays, why not enjoy living in Noosa and take a ride along the iconic river.

Jump on board Noosa Ferry between Hastings St and Noosa Marina.

Also sunset cruises, eco cruises and all-day ferry passes. Phone 54498442.