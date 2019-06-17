Five things to do this week

Cellist Danielle Bentley will join the David Bentley Trio at the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre.

Jazz launch

THE opening of the Jazz at the Butter Factory concerts at 3pm on Sunday sees respected cellist Dr Danielle Bentley join forces with jazz quartet The David Bentley Trio. Danielle's classical expertise blends seamlessly with the original songs, jazz standards and funky jazz grooves that are the hallmark of the David Bentley Trio Plus.

Talking wildlife

TOMORROW, Roslyn Leslie, a volunteer community awareness officer with Wildlife Volunteers Association will address the Community Connect morning tea at Pomona. The morning will go from 9.30-11am at Lawson Shed,

1 Memorial Ave, Pomona (adjacent to the Community House). Cost is $3 and includes morning tea. Call 54852427 to book.

Seussical musical

LITTLE Seed Theatre presents Seussical JR on Friday and Saturday at the Eumundi School of Arts Hall. A magical musical extravaganza, Seussical JR combines the stories of Horton Hears a Who, the Lorax and Cat in the Hat in a crazy fun-filled ride. Book online at www.little-seed. com.au.

Some fun gis

PERMACULTURE Noosa's next monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, June 20 at Cooroy Memorial Hall,

23 Maple St at 6pm. Keynote speaker is Sandra Tuszynska, on Fungi - the Superheroes of Our Future. Entry is a $5 donation for non-members.

Lords of dance

LOCALS have the chance to witness World Champion Irish dancers, direct from the West End's Lord of the Dance, as a Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music and Dance Sensation comes to Noosa. Told through Irish music and dance, A Taste of Ireland explores magical tales, spanning generations of Irish storytelling and culture. A Taste of Ireland

It's happening on Saturday at 8pm, at The J. www.thej.com.au.