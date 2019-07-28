Five things to do this week

GREEN THUMBS: Members of the Noosa Theatre Group Red Robin prepare for The Secret Garden.

Drought fundrasier

SEE an Australian Adaptation of the classic novel The Secret Garden for an encore performance this Saturday.

After a successful show during Anywhere Theatre Festival, Red Robin Entertainment will use the performance as a fundraiser for drought-stricken farmers with all proceeds to go to Drought Angels.

Tickets are still available to the 7pm show at Noosa Arts Theatre, visit the theatre's website.

Soweto Choir

THE Soweto Gospel Choir are coming to Noosa with their Freedom Tour in honour of the father of their rainbow nation, Nelson Mandela, and South Africa's struggle for freedom.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning choir will perform on Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, August 2 at 7.30pm at The J Noosa.

This is sure to be a vibrant and uplifting performance. Tickets at The J's website

Art fun

HEAD to The Butter Factory Arts Centre in Cooroy for their latest exhibition: Joy of the Journey by The BRAG Trade.

The BRAG Trade is a collective of early career artists with common links through volunteering at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) and features five artists.

The exhibition is on show until September 3.

Noosa lunch

THE Love Noosa Lunch is on everyday at View by Matt Golinski Restaurant.

Set at Peppers Noosa Resort the menu is inspired by the knowledge and love of sourcing local specialities and produce.

Enjoy a two-course meal, glass of wine and barista coffee for $32.

Book on 54552209.

Try something different

WHY not hire a bike or stand up paddle board and see Noosa differently?

The cooler weather and less tourist numbers makes it the perfect time to go and explore.