Five things to do this week

MUSICAL: Rowan Howard and the cast of Rock of Ages are at The J on September 20-21.

MUSICAL: Rowan Howard and the cast of Rock of Ages are at The J on September 20-21.

Rock of Ages

NOOSA-BASED Mad About Theatre company is bringing Rock of Ages the musical to the stage at The J Noosa on September 20 and 21.

It will be a night perfect for music lovers as the entire show is set to an ’80s song list.

Local talent includes Rowan Howard, Blossom Goodchild, Ellie Corbett and Ben Adams.

Book at www.thej.com.au.

Recommended for ages 13-plus.

Country show

HEAD to the Kenilworth Show and Rodeo on September 21 as it celebrates 100 years.

There’s showjumping, a rodeo, woodchop, piglet races, sideshows, giant slide, animal nursery, dairy calf day, poultry, pavilion exhibits, dog jump, antique car display, chainsaw post ripping, bar, live music and more.

Admission: Adult $15, child $5, plus $10 for unlimited rides.

Woodcraft

NOW in its 30th year, the Cooroora Woodcraft Show is on again from September 20-21.

There will be woodwork displays, competitions and demonstrations, items for sale, timber sales, trade retailers and the “famous” showbags put together by members.

Head to Cooroy Memorial Hall from 8.30am. Entry $2.

Tick talk

NOOSA and District Landcare Group will present a talk all about ticks in Pomona on Friday, September 19.

Local Pomona vet Buzz will provide the latest update in research on ticks, what to do with them and how to treat your pets.

The presentation begins at 5pm at Rural Futures Centre, 65 Pavilion St, Pomona.

DJ time

SIP on ’80s throwback cocktails at Miss Moneypenny’s and bask to the sounds of ’80s new wave, synth pop, tropical house and deep house essentials.

Noosa Ocean Beats is on every Saturday from 4pm featuring international resident DJ Avor (Ger) and supporting guests.