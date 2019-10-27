Five things to do this week

Action from the Noosa Triathlon 2018 where Aaron Royle won the mens race.

Action from the Noosa Triathlon 2018 where Aaron Royle won the mens race.

Tri time

NOOSA will be a buzz this weekend fro the annual Noosa Triathlon Festival.

The five-day event begins On Wednesday October 30 with plenty to be involved in, or just sit back and watch.

A good one for the family is the Noosa Breakfast Fun Run on Friday morning. The main event will be on Sunday.

For road closures and event information visit the Noosa Triathlon website.

Spooky good fun

ON Thursday, October 31, Halloween at Noosa Marina is a popular family-friendly event this year razing money for Drought Angels from 6—8pm.

Or dress up and jump on board for a three-hour Drovers Pizza Cruise. Book on 0419 666 990.

Meanwhile The Imperial Hotel in Eumundi has a kids Halloween disco in the Bunker from 5—7.30pm. Tickets $10.

Wonder women

JOIN Noosa curve model Bree McCann and Abby Vuister of Abby Rose Bikinis for and an evening of inspirational conversation at The Wonder Woman Series 003.

The event will be at Thomas Surfboards, 4 Project Ave, Noosaville, Thursday, October 31 from 6—8.30pm. Book at womanbyabbyrose.com.au.

Offbeat music

THE Offbeat Music Festival is on Saturday, November 2 at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi.

More than 20 bands are scheduled to perform on five stages throughout the day and into the night.

The festival will take place from midday to late. This is an 18+ event. Tickets on 5442 8811 or through Oztix.

Arts extravaganza

ST Teresa’s will hold their annual Off the Wall event on Friday, November 1.

The arts extravaganza will showcase an incredible display of students talent including dance, drama, music, art and film.

The launch concert begins at 6pm, all welcome.