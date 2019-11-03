Menu
Five things to do this week

3rd Nov 2019 2:00 PM

Melbourne Cup

THE race that stops the nation is on today with many local expected to frock up for an afternoon of fun.

Most restaurants and venues are holding pre-booked events, but you might still find a spot to hang out and watch the race last minute.

And if you’re stuck at work why not organise a last-minute Melbourne Cup lunch?

Hill climb

The Noosa Beach Classic Car Club will host the Noosa Hill Climb on Saturday and Sunday.

With a street parade and a weekend of thrilling racing, about 140 historic, muscle, sports and open-wheeler cars from around Australia will race up the 1.5km twisting track of Gyndier Dr in what’s considered one of Australia’s premier hill climb events.

More details and tickets at www.noosacarclub.com.au.

Peregian Originals

Enjoy a Sunday session in Peregian on Sunday at Peregian Originals.

From 1pm see the likes of Dubarray, Lokett, Pat Tierney Music and VanBoyz on stage at Peregian Beach Park.

This is a family-friendly, free event, so bring a picnic blanket and kick back for the afternoon.

Art Auction

More than 180 Aboriginal artworks will be up for auction this Sunday. Noosa Springs will host Ozbid, with a diverse showcase of art on offer including a “rare” piece by a mother-and- daughter duo.

The artworks will be open for viewing from 11.30am for a 1pm auction.

Author chat

Author and journalist Peter FitzSimons will be in Noosa on November 12 to chat all about his new book, James Cook: The Story Behind the Man who Mapped the World, which focuses on the story of the ‘real’ Captain Cook.

The event will be at Noosaville’s River Read and hosted by 92.7’s Caroline Hutchinson.

Call 0406 014 755 for details.

