Five things to do this week

THERE’S a bit of Macedonian madness taking place at Cooran on Saturday, featuring local musical eccentric Lynsey Pollak and friends. The Balkanics play high-energy music from the Balkans (especially Macedonia), and it’s energetic, infectious and very danceable. It’s happening at Cooran Hall on Saturday from 7.30pm. Tickets cost $20 or $15 concession.

IF YOU have ever taken an interest in the Antarctic wilderness, you might want to catch a talk by expert Julian Bickersteth who is addressing the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts meeting on Saturday at 3.45pm. Julian’s particular interest is in preserving the artefacts of explorers Scott and Shackletons. Cost is $10 and it’s at St Mary’s Church William St, Tewantin.

THE final performances of Noosa Arts Theatre’s The Sound of Music are happening this week, It has been a popular season, so don’t miss out oncatching this all-time classic show.

The season finishes on November 30 and there are performances available by visiting the Weyba Rd, Noosa Heads box office or visiting www.noosaartstheatre.org.au

BUNNINGS stores across the nation will be holding a Reds run sausage sizzle to raise funds for drought- and bushfire-hit communities on Friday. And our own Bunnings at Noosaville will be part of the action, so make sure you get down there, grab a snag, and leave something behind to help those in need.

IF YOU are into romantic crooners, you might like to see The Buble experience at The J on Friday. Rhydian Lewis is brining a 10-piece big band to back him as he performs the best of Michael Buble and other stars, including the best of buble’s Christmas songs. Tickets are $65/$60 at the box office or at thej.com.au