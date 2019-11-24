Five things to do this week

Santa will arrive at 6pm on Sunday December 1 for the annual Doonan Christmas Carols event.

Tree lighting

COME along to the lighting of the Hastings Street Christmas tree on Friday, November 29 at 6.30pm.

The Sugar Plum Fairy from Queensland Ballet’s Nutcracker will light the tree, followed by Christmas festivities with roaming acrobatics, stilt walkers and musicians.

There’s entertainment by dancers from Noosa’s Fierce Studio and the award-winning Sunshine Beach Soundwaves Choir. Barenuts Macadamias will serve up roasted macadamias fresh from the farm.

A free shuttle bus will run from 4.30—8pm between Noosa Junction and Hastings Street.

Abundance of carols

THERE is an abundance of Christmas events happening across the region this weekend.

On December 1 Peregian Beach will host their 55th annual carols event from 3pm.

Eumundi Showgrounds will host the annual Doonan carols from 4pm, also on December 1.

For something a bit different, Noosa Marina will be turning on their Christmas lights from 5.30pm on November 30 during their Twilight Markets.

Koala forum

HEAR the latest scientific research helping secure the future of wild koalas in Noosa at Enviroforum on Wednesday, November 27 from 6—7.15pm at Land and Sea Brewery.

Senior research fellow and team leader of the Global Change Ecology Group at University of Sunshine Coast, Dr Celine Frere, will lead the forum.

A $5 contribution to Noosa Parks Association is welcome to go towards protecting Noosa’s biodiversity.

Ceylon summer nights

TAKE a vegetarian journey with Peter Kuruvita through the subcontinent at his Noosa Beach House Restaurant on Friday, November 29 at 6.30pm.

Enjoy his favourite dishes served in a family shared style, accompanied by live entertainment. Canapes, three-course dinner, Ceylon Arrack cocktail on arrival, $89 per person.

Must book on 5449 4730.

Sound of Music

THERE is still time to catch Noosa Arts Theatre’s production of the Sound of Music.

Sing along to all your favourite songs with Maria and the rest of the Von Trapp’s.

The production is showing until November 30. Tickets at www.noosaartstheatre.org.au.