Five things to do this week

The Christmas in Cooroy volunteers in their new shirts.

Christmas in Cooroy

HEAD along to Christmas in Cooroy this Friday, December 6 for fun and entertaining activities for all ages. It kicks off from 6.45pm with the shop window trail then the Cooroy Christmas tree is lit up around 7pm. Then on Saturday there is a street parade from 4.30pm and fireworks at 7.15pm at Apex Park.

Tewantin Christmas

ON Sunday, December 8 Tewantin will hold their annual Christmas Carnival, free and fun event for all ages. There’s live entertainment and carols by Contraband, carnival rides, food vendors and more.

Instead of fireworks this year, organisers will donate money to local rural fire brigades who were involved in fighting recent bushfires.

Support act

CATCH Aussie band the Honey Sliders and musician Tim Rogers at the Imperial Hotel, Eumundi this Friday, December 6.

They are playing to raise money for Support Act, a charity that helped Honey Slider's Danny Widdicombe during his cancer battle. Tickets are $30, plus booking fee, and are available through Oztix.

Eclectic art

FROM the hinterland to the sea, Butter Factory Friends artists come together for the Eclectica exhibition at Butter Factory Arts Centre in Cooroy.

They’ve created a pictorial buffet of colour, shape and texture.

The exhibition is open from now to January 14, 2020 from 10am—3pm. Free entry.

Yoga festival

THE Noosa Yoga Festival is about sharing the diversity of

yoga and wellness the local community has on offer and is on this Sunday, December 8 from 6.30am—5pm at Verrierdale Hall.

There will be 12 leading local yogis, healers, health practitioners, artists,

musicians and market stalls, plus lucky door prizes. More: www.noosayogafestival.com.au