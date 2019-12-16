Five things to do this week

SAIL AWAY: A merry time for one and all at the Noosa Waters Christmas Flotilla.

SAIL AWAY: A merry time for one and all at the Noosa Waters Christmas Flotilla.

Christmas on the water

NOOSA Waters will be alive with festive spirit for their annual Christmas Flotilla on Friday, December 20.

Carols will be held from 6–8pm, with the flotilla led by the Coast Guard from Saltwater Ave/Masthead Quay bridge from 7pm. More information at www.noosawaters.org.

Elf the musical

JOIN the festive spirit as Elf Jr takes to The J stage this Friday December 20.

A cast of 50 talented performers, all under the age of 18 from Sunshine Coast Youth Theatre will bring to life this holiday family favourite.

Performance times are 2pm and 7pm and tickets are available through www.thej.com.au.

Free buses

MAKE sure to enjoy the free holiday buses operating throughout Noosa Shire during the festive season.

Six existing TransLink bus routes servicing Sunshine Beach, Sunrise Beach, Peregian Beach, Noosa Junction, Noosa Heads, Noosaville, Noosa Parklands, Tewantin, Noosa Civic, Cooroy, Cooran and Pomona will be free, as well as a new park-and-ride Loop Bus every 15 minutes between Hastings St, Noosa Junction and Weyba Rd, Noosaville. Download the free Go Noosa app for more information.

Pet-astic Christmas

TAKE your pet to visit Santa at Noosa Fair Shopping Centre.

Locals will have the chance to bring their animals for a photo with the man in red between 10am–2pm from Friday, December 20, to Tuesday, December 24.

Summer art

THE Gallery at Peregian Beach will kick off their Summer Series this Friday, December 20.

The first exhibition will be Minjerribah by local artist Paul Harbour.

The Summer Series runs until February 2 and will also feature Lisa Taylor Smith and Ben Lucas.