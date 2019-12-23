Five things to do this week

Light the night

TAKE a drive around your neighbourhood and check out some of the incredible Christmas lights displays.

Areas of Noosa Outlook and Cooroy are known for their Christmas displays, where some homeowners have been preparing for months.

Have a look at our story at www.noosanews.com.au/news/christmas-lights-2019-best-displays-around-noosa/3898957/ for a full list.

Christmas services

VARIOUS churches and groups will hold Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services across the Noosa region.

For visitors, there is a Catholic Church at Sunshine Beach and Tewantin as well as various denominations throughout Noosa.

Visit the local church’s website for times.

Silent film

THE historic Majestic Theatre in Pomona will screens the silent film For Heaven’s Sake by Harold Lloyd on Saturday, December 28 at midday.

Tickets are $15 for adults, of children free.

Buy you tickets at the door or at themajestictheatre.com.au.

Sparkling lunch

WHY not extend you Christmas celebration and treat yourself to Noosa’s only champagne lunch?

Invite your most fabulous friends for a two hour Peter Kuruvita tasting experience with cascading champagne, chilled to perfection for moments of indulgence and decadence. Price from $109.

Call 5449 4754 to book.

Enjoy summer

MAKE the most of the warm summer days and enjoy all Noosa has to offer.

Why not wake up a little earlier and catch the sunrise on a walk through Noosa National Park. Or laze by Noosa River in the evening for a magical sunset.

Take food for the barbecue and some mozzie spray and enjoy this time with close friends and family.