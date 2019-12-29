Five things to do this week

NYE in Noosa

CELEBRATE the ringing in of 2020 at one of the various events happening around the Noosa region on Tuesday evening.

From laser light shows to evening soirees at popular local venues, there is something for all ages... and bed times.

Check out a full list at: www.noosanews.com.au/news/what-to-do-in-noosa-on-new-years-eve/3910181/

Princess pantomime

SLEEPING Beauty, a pantomime at Noosa Arts Theatre, is fun for young and old, with wonderful characters including a sleeping princess, three good fairies, a doting royal nurse, two comic villains and a dashing prince.

The show runs from January 4 to 19.

Tickets are $16 at www.noosaartstheatre.org.au.

Summer art

THE Pomona Railway Station Gallery will commence its 2020 series on Saturday, January 4.

The first exhibition will be Mining the archives by Tewantin artist Domenique Wood-Winkel, which runs until February 6.

Free buses

DON’T forget to jump on a free Sunbus holiday bus around Noosa until January 27, including a new park-and-ride loop bus between Hastings St, Noosa Junction, and Weyba Rd, Noosaville.

Six existing bus routes around Sunshine Beach, Sunrise Beach, Peregian Beach, Noosa Junction, Noosa Heads, Noosaville, Noosa Parklands, Tewantin, Noosa Civic, Cooroy, Cooran and Pomona are free.

Steam into 2020

CELEBRATE the new year on board the Mary Valley Rattler steam train on Wednesday, January 1, from 10am–1pm.

The train will leave from the historic Gympie Station, Tozer St, and travel past historic towns, valleys, farms and creeks to Amamoor.

Tickets are $59, see www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au.