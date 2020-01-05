Menu
Cooroy and Noosa will be hosting the Island Fashion on tour art activities workshops.
News

Five things to do this week

5th Jan 2020 4:00 PM

Peregian Originals

THE first Peregian Originals for the year is happening this Sunday, January 12 from 1pm.

The family-friendly event will see First Beige, Palm Valley, Aspey Jones and Clay Western perform in the park.

Pack your picnic blankets and head along.

Island fashion

BRING the children to Noosa Regional Gallery or Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre for free creative fun courtesy of QAGOMA at the Island Fashion on Tour exhibition.

Running until January 26, there are free, hands-on art activities created by QAGOMA in collaboration with Australian and Pacific artists.

More on venue websites.

Lennon tribute

LENNON: Through a Glass Onion is back in Australia following their sensational 16 week season in New York.

The internationally acclaimed theatrical event celebrates the genius, music and phenomenon of John Lennon with 31 songs including Imagine, Revolution, Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds and All You Need is Love.

The show is on Saturday, January 11 at The J Noosa. Tickets: www.thej.com.au.

Jewellery making

CREATE your own gemstone, hand stamp a silver pendant and construct your own necklace or bracelet at a workshop held at Lipstick Lane, Noosaville on Thursday, January 9 at 5.30pm.

You are welcome to bring your own sand, ashes or petals to incorporate into your jewellery piece. Tickets via www.eventbrite.com.au, search ‘Creative Jewellery Making Workshop’.

Local markets

WHY not head out to the famous Eumundi Markets on a Wednesday or Saturday or Noosa Farmers Market on a Sunday morning.

Browse local handcrafted goods or produce and pick up a bite to eat from some of the region’s best food trucks.

