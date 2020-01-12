Five things to do this week

WHAT’S ON: Little Seed Theatre Company's production of Charlotte's Web is a must-see for the whole family.

Charlotte’s Web

LITTLE Seed Theatre Company’s summer production brings to life the much loved story of Charlotte’s Web at the Eumundi School of Arts hall.

The production will run from January 16—19.

For times and tickets visit www.little-seed.com.au.

Ugandan charity night

SNACK Ugandan style while watching The Gods Must Be Crazy II, the second in the series of the 1980s classic film.

This event will raise money for VOLSET, a small not-for-profit charity helping children in Uganda.

Head to Pomona’s Majestic Theatre on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm. Doors open 2.30pm. Book tickets online at themajestictheatre.com.au or at the door. Kids under 16 free.

Paw Patrol fun

JOIN in all the “pawesome” fun at a free Paw Patrol Craft Village and a meet and greet with Marshall at Noosa Civic.

The craft village runs from 10am—1pm outside Red Rooster from January 13—17.

Face painting is also available from 10am—12pm to donate to the red Cross Bushfire fund.

Events at The J

SEE hilarious comedy, incredible circus stunts and tricks that will amaze and entertain the whole family with

The Comedy Circus Stunt Show at The J this Wednesday, January 15 at 11am.

Or, see Jimeoin in his new stand up show Ramble On! on Friday, January 17 at 8pm.

Tickets for both at www.thej.com.au.

Art sale

NOOSA Arts and Crafts annual Fantastic Artastic sale is on again this weekend at Wallace House.

Art will be for sale in all sizes with a large variety of subject matter. Prices have been lowered and there are cards also available to suit every occasion.

The art sale will run on from on January 18 and 19 9.30am—3.30pm.